Realme X50 5G teaser reveals key specs ahead of launch

Realme X50 5G is slated to make its official debut next week January 7. The company in a bid to build curiosity among fans has teased the device on social media platform Weibo.

The upcoming Realme X50 5G flaunts a true full view display with a pill-like dual-camera module in the top left corner. Thanks to the punch-hole design, it does not obstruct while viewing multimedia content on the phone. Also, the bezels are really thin around the edges-- top, left and right, but the base has a bit thicker chin, but not much. Rest assured, Realme X50 5G will offer a good viewing and gaming experience.

With more than five days left for the launch date, Realme is expected to show off more features of the new device.

Other key features expected to come to Realme X50 5G:

Word on the street is that the Realme X50 5G is said to sport a 6.67-inch full HD+ LCD screen and would come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor backed by 4,500mAh battery with VOOC 4.0 charging (30W) support. With this, the phone can fully power up from zero to 100-percent under one hour.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, Realme X50 5G is expected to sport quad-camera-- 64MP+ 13MP telephoto lens+ 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP(for macro shot)--with LED flash and more. On the front, it houses dual 32MP+8MP snapper.

With 5G, Realme X50 5G owners can enjoy high-speed Internet anywhere between 5Gbps and 10 Gbps. This means 4K resolution multimedia or HDR or high-resolution contents with sizes 8GB or more can be downloaded in just seconds.

Realme X50 5G price expected to start at ¥2,199 (approx. Rs 22, 518). There is no word on whether it will come to India or not, but going by the launch patterns of the past Realme devices, the company is expected to bring Realme X50 to India within a month's time. However, it is unlikely to boast 5G network support, as there is no infrastructure to offer high-speed internet speed beyond 4G-LTE.

