Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - May 15, 2022

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - May 15, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  May 14 2022, 23:34 ist
  • updated: May 14 2022, 23:34 ist

Today you may get to hear about an investment plan that interests you. A savings scheme is good, but clarify all the pertinent points and read the fine print before you sign on the dotted line. A loved one is elusive, and your nerves are a bit frayed.

Lucky Colour:  Mauve  

Lucky Number:  8

Sagittarius Horoscope
Horoscope 2022
Horoscope

