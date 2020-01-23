Samsung brings world's first smart Curd Maestro refrigerator to India

South Korean consumer electronics major Samsung launched the new 2020 5-in-1 smart fridge series, touted to be the world's first refrigerator that can prepare curd in India.

Developed under the 'Make for India' innovation programme, the company proclaims the new Curd Maestro fridge was tested by the state-run National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI).

Here's how the smart Curd Maestro works:

The consumer just needs to boil and cool the milk. Later, mix the curd culture manually in the cooled milk and place it inside Samsung's new refrigerator. It has a separate section dubbed as 'Curd Maestro' and it does the most crucial part of the job — fermentation and stores it. It takes five hours to develop soft curd and if stored for one hour extra, it will transform into thick curd.

"The Curd Maestro makes curd with the same consistency each time and eliminates all the hassle of curd making in different weather conditions," Samsung claims.



Curd Maestro (Credit: Samsung)



Furthermore, Curd Maestro refrigerators come with Samsung’s Smart Convertible 5-in-1 Twin Cooling technology and will be available in 244-litre, 265-litre, 314-litre, and 336-litre capacities.

The Smart Convertible 5-in-1 Twin Cooling technology boasts five modes--Normal, Extra Shopping, Vacation, Seasonal, and Home Alone. These modes independently control the temperature with separate airflows in both the fridge and freezer, so that it can avoid unpleasant smells emanating from foods moving between the fridge and freezer.

The Curd Maestro models, depending on the capacities are priced between Rs 30,990 and Rs 45,990.

