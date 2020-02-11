Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 expectation: Galaxy S20 Ultra and more

Samsung is all geared up for the company's first major product launch event of the year in San Francisco on February 11.

The company is slated to kick off the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event at 11:00 am PST (12:30 am IST, February 12), Palace of Fine Arts. It has also made arrangements to webcast the programme for global fans to catch live action on computers and phones on the go.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event: Here's what to expect

Samsung is expected to unveil two phone series-- one Galaxy S20 (aka S11) and another Galaxy Z Flip.

As per the official video teaser, the Galaxy Z Flip resembles Motorola Razor (2019). But is said to be bigger and better.

The new Samsung phone is said to flaunt a 6.7-inch infinity screen design with just a small spec on top for the camera (10MP with F/2.0 aperture)and the rest covered with fully function high-resolution display (1080x2636p). It is said to be an advanced screen, as we couldn't find be any discernible crease like we see in the Galaxy Fold.



CaptionSamsung Galaxy Z Flip ad during Oscar award presentation (screen-shot)



In the cover panel, there will be 1.06-inch Super AMOLED cover display (116x300p) and a camera module beside it, will have two--one, 12MP main sensor with f/1.8 aperture and 12MP ultra-wide angle lens with 123-degree field of view.

Under-the-hood, it is expected to house Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage and a 3,000mAh battery with 15W charging support.

The Galaxy Z Flip is likely to priced around $1,399 (approx. Rs 1,00,000) at least in the US.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S20 series is concerned--it is expected to be released in three variants--one top-end S20 Ultra (6.9-inch), standard S20 Plus and a generic S20.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra is expected to sport a 6.9-inch Quad HD+(1,440×3,200) screen with Infinity-O AMOLED display design, 20:9 aspect ratio, and support up to 120Hz refresh rate. It will come with IP68 waterproof rating, meaning the device will be able to survive underwater up to 1.5 meters (or five feet) for close to 30 minutes.

It is expected to boast feature-rich penta-camera module having -- primary 108MP Samsung-made sensor, a 48MP telephoto lens, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 3D ToF sensor, and a periscope lens with 10x optical and 100x digital zoom on the back, 8K video recording at 30fps. On the front, it is said to ship with a 40MP selfie snapper.

Depending on the region of sale, Samsung will bring two variants-- one housing Exynos 990 and other with Snapdragon 865 SoC. They will be backed by Android 10-based One UI 2 with up to 16GB RAM, up to 512GB storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD card) and a massive 5,000mAh battery, which will be enough to keep the device running for more than a day under normal usage.

The new Samsung phone is expected to come with multiple RAM+Storage configurations, they will be priced anywhere between $1000 and $1500 in the US.

On the other hand, Galaxy S20 Plus and the S20 will come with watered down specifications compared to the S20 Ultra model in terms of 5G support, camera and battery, but are expected to come with the same processor.

Here's how to watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event on your phone or computer system:



Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 teaser



Samsung fans can go to the official Galaxy Unpacked 2020 page (here) at 11:00 am PST (12:30 am IST, February 12).

Other reliable websites to get Galaxy Unpacked 2020 live feed information include Samsung Global Newsroom (here), Samsung Mobile Press (here) or Samsung.com (here)

