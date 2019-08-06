Samsung India unveils The Frame, Smart 7-in-1 TVs

Consumer electronics major Samsung unveiled the new line of The Frame and Smart 7-in-1 TVs on Tuesday in Gurugram.

The Frame is the top-end model among the two. It offers superior picture quality with QLED technology, which promises natural colors, contrasts and accurate details with 100% color volume, the company claims.

Samsung's new smart TV also boasts in-built motion and brightness sensors. When it is not being used as a television, The Frame moves into Art Mode and displays digital pieces of art. Also, the TV intuitively adjusts the brightness of the picture depending on the time of day.

Also, The Frame supports Samsung Bixby and Google Assistant and with this, the consumer can change channels, adjust the volume, control playback and more with their voice.

Like all the new 2019-series Samsung smart TVs, The Frame can connect wirelessly with a wide range of smart devices and make them work together with the SmartThings App and One Remote Control. It also comes with built-in AirPlay 2 feature and users can stream or share content from Apple devices without any cords.

On the other hand, Samsung Smart 7-in-1 range of TVs are equipped with seven smart features including the Content Guide that shows and recommends content available on pre-built video-on-demand apps such as Netflix, Prime Video and Zee5. With this, consumers will be able to access more than 100,000 titles in 10 plus languages, which is over one lakh hours of international and national content.



7-in-1 Smart TV; Picture credit: Samsung India



Also, the device owners can also convert the new Samsung Smart TV into their PC. They can create documents or work from the cloud such as creating official presentations.

The Smart 7-in-1 TV comes with multi-layered Knox security and provides access to Microsoft Office 365 services over the cloud.

Furthermore, it also comes with features such as Music System, Home Cloud, Live Cast and Screen Mirroring.

Both The Frame and Smart 7-in-1 TV are online exclusive models and will be available exclusively on Flipkart and Samsung e-stores.

The Frame comes in 55-inch model priced at Rs 1,19,999 with the option of easy no-cost EMI of Rs 4,999 on Flipkart.

The Smart 7-in-1 TV will be available in two screen sizes-- 32-inch and 40-inch. The former can bought for Rs 22,500 and is also available on Flipkart at no-cost EMI of Rs 999. The latter is priced Rs 33,900 and will be released in the fourth week of August.

Are Samsung's new smart TVs worth buying?

Samsung, probably feeling the heat from Xiaomi, has finally brought competitive smart TVs in India. The latter has managed to top the segment within one year of the launch of the Mi LED TVs. Now, Samsung's 7-in-1 Smart TV are competent to take on the Chinese rival. On the other hand, The Frame too, comes with several value-added features to enhance the viewing experience. You can bet on Samsung's new top-end QLED TV.

