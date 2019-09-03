Samsung unveils Galaxy A90 5G with triple-camera

World's leading smartphone-maker Samsung on Tuesday unveiled the new Galaxy A90 5G in the home country South Korea.

As the name suggests, the new Galaxy A90 series supports 5G network, a first for non-flagship S or Note series Samsung phone. It houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor with X50 modem. With such hardware, the device owner can enjoy peak internet speed up to 5Gbps to 10 Gbps. This means users can download 4K resolution multimedia contents with sizes as big as 8GB or more in just a few seconds. Also, consumers can also watch HDR 10+ video content on media streaming apps without any buffering.

The Galaxy A90 5G is also the first Galaxy A series phone to support Samsung Dex. This feature allows the users to connect their Galaxy A90 5G to their PC screen or TV and work with One UI same as using a phone, but on a large monitor. Also, they can use the Microsoft Your Phone app to mirror phone display onto their desktop to check notifications, send and receive messages, and browse through recent photos.

Another notable aspect of the Galaxy A90 5G is the photography hardware. It boasts triple camera module, one a 48MP, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP sensor on the back with LED flash and a 32MP selfie shooter on the front.

Other stipulated features of the Galaxy A90 5G include 6.7-inch full HD+ display, Android Pie-based One UI, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB storage and a massive 4,500mAh battery with 25W super-fast charger support similar to the Galaxy Note10+.

The new Galaxy A90 5G is slated to be released first in South Korea on September 4 and is expected to be made available in global regions in coming weeks. The device's price starts at KRW 900,000 (approx. $740.50/Rs 53,596).

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy A90 5G:

Display: 6.7-inch full HD+ (1080x2400p) super AMOLED Infinity-U display

OS: Android Pie-based One UI

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core with X50 5G modem

RAM + Storage: 6GB +128GB (expandable up to 512GB via microSD)/ 8GB RAM +128GB storage

Primary camera: 48MP (with F2.0 aperture) + 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens (123-degree Field-Of-View and F2.2) + 5MP sensor with F2.2

Front snapper: 32MP with F2.0

Battery: 4,500mAh with 25W super fast charging

Network: 5G Non-Standalone (NSA), Sub6

Add-ons: Face recognition, on-screen fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi

Colours: Black/White

Dimensions: 164.8 x 76.4 x 8.4 mm

Weight: 206g

