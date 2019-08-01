Samsung unveils Galaxy Tab S6 with Snapdragon 8150 SoC

Consumer electronics major Samsung pulled the wraps off the new Galaxy Tab S6. It comes with a boatload of improvements over the predecessor Tab S5.

The new Galaxy Tab S6 flaunts a slim design form factor measuring just 5.7mm thickness. On the front, it comes with a 10.5-inch super AMOLED display with a pixel density of 287 ppi (pixels per inch) resolution. Also, it is complemented by quad speakers sound by AKG and Dolby Atmos system to offer immersive experience watching multi-media content on the device.

On the back, its sports metallic shell with dual-cameras (13MP + 5MP) in the top left the corner and just below, the company has made a vertical concave slot to hold the detachable S Pen.

Similar to the S Pen we see in the Galaxy Note9 series, the Galaxy Tab S6's stylus too, comes with remote control functionality and wireless charging capabilities. it also features built-in BLE remote control capability including a gesture function called S Pen Air actions. The S Pen lets the user intuitively take selfies and videos, or control the multimedia content they create even when the tablet is not in the hands. Also, the S Pen features wireless charging that delivers up to 10 hours of battery life for just ten minutes of charge time.



Galaxy Tab S6 series; Picture credit: Samsung



Another notable aspect of the Galaxy Tab S6 is that the handwritten Samsung Notes can be converted to digital text and exported to formats like Microsoft Word with just one click. The user can also jot down quick notes or sketches while watching a video on the same screen by adjusting the Samsung Notes’ window transparency and offer multitasking capability.

Under-the-hood, the Galaxy Tab S6 comes with a Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8150 octa-core processor backed by Game Booster with AI capabilities enhance the gaming experience on through optimized FPS, screen lag, loading time and more. It features 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB) and a massive 7,040mAh non-removable cell, which will be able to offer a full day's battery life under mixed usage.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 comes in two variants--6GB RAM +128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage--for $649 and $729, respectively. It will be available in select global regions in late August.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S6:

Display: 10.5-inch WQXGA super AMOLED screen, pixel density: 287 ppi (pixels per inch)

OS: Android 9 Pie

Processor: 7nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 (2.8GHz single core + 2.4GHz triple-core + 4 x 1.7GHz quad-core)

RAM + Storage: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage & 8GB RAM + 256GB storage ( both version support microSD slot, expandable up to 1TB)

Front camera: 8MP with 1.12um pixel size, Field-Of-View (FOV): 80-degree and F2.0 aperture in addition to Face Recognition biometric security support

Rear camera: 13MP (1.12um pixel size, FOV: 123-degree and F2.2 aperture) + 5MP (1um pixel size, FOV: 80-degree and F2.0 aperture) with LED flash, Live Focus feature

Battery: 7040mAh ( & S Pen comes with 0.35mAh)

Network: 4G LTE (Cat.20)

Add-ons: On-screen fingerprint sensor, Nano-SIM (optional model), Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz/5GHz; MIMO), 4 speakers with AKG Sound system, Dolby Atmos technology, 2 mics, GPS + GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Colours: Mountain Gray / Cloud Blue / Rose Blush

Dimensions: 244.5 x 159.5 x 5.7 mm

Weight: 420g

Price: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: $649 & 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: $729

