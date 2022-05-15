Scorpio Daily Horoscope - May 16, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Your energy level is at an all-time high, so take advantage of every opportunity to be active. Don't push yourself or be too hard on yourself, as you tend to at times. Sometimes you raise the bar too high for yourself. You need to chill a lot more with a loved one.
Lucky Colour: Coffee
Lucky Number: 4
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Srikanth rates Thomas Cup win as 'one of the biggest'
Swiatek wins Italian Open to claim a 5th straight title
PM Modi, Bindra hail India's maiden Thomas Cup triumph
Google to remove 900k abandoned apps from Play Store
84% employees feel office culture improved since Covid
Salim, Humayun, Lester to help study flamingo migration