Scorpio Daily Horoscope - October 24, 2020

Scorpio Daily Horoscope - October 24, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

  • Oct 24 2020, 00:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2020, 00:45 ist

Avoid being self-critical in career matters. Cash flow good. A friend is not what he seems. The   moon gives the introspective and dreamy Piscean a break and a propensity for growth.

Lucky colour: Mauve        

Lucky number: 7

Scorpio Horoscope
Horoscope 2020
Zodiac

