Gold hits record above $5,100 as geopolitics drive safe‑haven rush

Spot gold was up 2.3% at $5,096.60 an ounce by ‌10:13 a.m. ET (1513 GMT) after hitting a record $5,110.50. U.S. gold futures for February ⁠delivery gained 2.3% to $5,094.30.
Last Updated : 26 January 2026, 15:58 IST
