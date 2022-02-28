Simple ways to keep the spark alive in your relationship

The past couple of years have been tough on everyone and challenging for couples and those in love. Separated by lockdowns, curfews, isolation, and kilometres, the pandemic made relationships "long-distance" even for those in the same city. While not being able to meet your partner offline is never easy, the anxiety of being away can severely affect a couple, resulting in fights and breakups too.

If you and your partner are in a similar fix and are trying to keep the love blossoming, read on for expert advice.

Communication is the key

Maintaining good communication is an integral part of any relationship. Whether in person or virtually, talking openly about one's desires, needs, expectations, and wants helps build a healthy bond.

Delhi-based relationship counsellor Shivani Misri Sadhoo emphasizes the need for active communication with your partner.

"Having clear and transparent communication and meaningful discussions with your partner is important. For long-distance couples, staying in touch through video calls and phone calls works the best."

She also suggests checking in with your partner from time to time, asking them how their day was and dropping texts or messages to make them feel good.

Trust yourself and your partner

Distance and lack of time for each other can often bring in doubts, blame games and allegations. However, trusting yourself, your partner, and your love is imperative.

"Good communication and maintaining transparency between you and your partner helps in overcoming the trust issues and keeps doubts at bay," said Shivani.

She also affirms that blaming and doubting one's partner will only worsen when the bond's foundation is shaky. Being receptive to what they have to say, listening to them, and asking questions is better to deal with the problem.

Have fun online

Boredom often creeps in with time, whether it is a normal relationship or a long-distance one, and this is where one needs to get creative to make things happen. Couples can keep their love passionate and robust by using technology wisely.

Shivani suggests having online date nights.

"Distance does not mean you cannot have dates. Fix a time, set up your space, and use video calling platforms to talk to your partner. One can also cook a meal together and show it to each other while preparing and eating it," she said.

Couples can also stream a new movie or show or rewatch their old favourites and enjoy them together. She also recommends playing fun online games and sending surprise mystery gifts to each other.

Meet up

Planning a vacation or a random meet-up works best as it helps you unwind, reconnects you to your partner, gets you out of the monotonous routine, and adds to your memories.

"One's physical presence is important, and this is why you must plan to meet your partner frequently. You should meet in person at least a few times a year, if not every month."

You are a team

Not paying heed to your loved one's voices and invalidating their feelings and emotions can be a killer. It takes two to hold any bond together, so you must operate as a unit to keep the relationship going.

"A good sign of a strong relationship is when both the partners navigate through their issues together and do not let the external factors or their egos impact the relationship," says Shivani.

Listening to your partner's words, understanding what they feel, making them feel cared for, and taking the time to discuss the issues concerning both of you are essential.

(Sanjana Chawla is a freelance journalist who writes about women, society, culture, lifestyle and entertainment.)

