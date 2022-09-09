Six fun and interesting podcasts for children

Apart from books and games, audio podcasts can be a great form of entertainment for children. Let’s take a look at some podcasts that will spark your imagination, inspire, teach and entertain you.

Greeking out

Age: 8+

This podcast has stories of Greek gods and goddesses, monsters and heroes, blessings, curses and battles. You can listen to stories that range from Zeus to Arachne, and Apollo to Narcissus. Started in 2019, this podcast by National Geographic, tells these ancient tales in fun and interesting ways. The podcast can be found on iTunes, Google, Stitcher and National Geographic Kids

website.

Brains on!

Age: 8+

A science podcast for curious children that covers a wide range of science concepts. The show is co-hosted every week by a kid. They touch on topics like volcanoes, dreams, minds of dogs and more. Mystery sounds, songs, and lots of facts and information are added to the story. You can find this podcast on iTunes, Amazon Music and Spotify.

Story pirates

Age- 5-12

This award-winning podcast has stories written by children in the form of comedy sketches and songs. These stories are then performed by real actors, songwriters, entertainers and comedians. Their goal is to inspire creativity in the children and get them writing more such stories. Children can submit their stories on storypirates.com/ podcast, and the podcast can be found on iTunes, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

Aaron’s world

Age- 6-10

This science- themed drama podcast was created by six-year-old

Aaron. It is a 50-episode story following the adventures of a boy (Aaron) and his trusty computer sidekick (INO) exploring the prehistoric world of dinosaurs. Each episode focuses on a single prehistoric creature or science topic, while a broader story arc ties up every episode together. All four seasons and 66 episodes can be found on iTunes, Gaana and Kidslisten.

Circle Round

Age- 4-10

Created by the parents of young children, Circle Round is a podcast that carefully selects folk stories from all over the world and adapts them into plays full of music. The episodes can range from 10 to 20 minutes.

Each episode also ends with an activity that is aimed at teaching a lesson in morality to children and also inspiring meaningful

conversations among them. It can be found on iTunes, Spotify and Kidslisten.

Adult ISH

Age-16+

The podcast is a weekly mix of thought-provoking conversations, personal stories, and practical advice from special guests for teenagers on the brink of entering adulthood. Mental health, hip-hop and social justice — they cover a wide variety of topics.

The ongoing series, started in 2018, can be found on iTunes, Spotify and Saavn.