<p>Hubballi: This monsoon, illegal herping tourism has proliferated into many parts of the Western Ghats. Herping involves observing and documenting amphibians and reptiles in their natural habitats.</p>.<p>Of late, unauthorised snake handlers are escorting adventure seekers and wildlife photographers deep into the forests to capture images of specific snake species. This is despite the fact that venturing into protected areas without sanction from the Forest Department and handling scheduled species constitute serious, punishable offences.</p>.<p>Recently, the Forest Mobile Squad of Kodagu arrested two persons from Maharashtra for illegally capturing a king cobra, a Schedule-I species, in Kodagu and attempting to traffic it to Maharashtra. The animal was reportedly being trafficked for stage photography. </p>.<p>“There is a growing craze among wildlife photographers to capture rare species of animals. Herp walks, initially meant for research, have now turned into businesses that exploit this craze,” says a Mysuru-based herpetologist.</p>.<p>The trekking expeditions are largely organised during the monsoon, as the chances of sighting Malabar pit vipers, hump-nosed pit vipers, bamboo pit vipers, endemic frogs, collectively known as the “gems of the Western Ghats”, are higher.</p>.<p>The racket persists in Agumbe, Thirthahalli, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Ankola, Sirsi, Sagar, Yellapur, and other locations nearby. </p>.<p>For snake sighting, these self-proclaimed snake experts charge anywhere between Rs 500 (for a short herp walk) and Rs 28,000 per person (for a two-day adventure including accommodation and food). </p>.<p>Sujay (name changed), a Hubballi-based wildlife photographer who participated in one such herp walk near Agumbe, says it was a thrilling experience to walk inside the thick jungle at night. </p>.<p>He says that the organiser handled a pit viper, placing it on a rock and a tree branch for better photographs before placing it back.</p>.<p>Multiple wildlife photographers who have attended such “camps” confirmed to <span class="italic">DH</span> that, for better pictures, the organisers handle snakes and reposition them on more photogenic perches.</p>.The eye behind the lens still matters.<p>“Herp walks are a matter of concern as they facilitate large numbers of people venturing into protected and ecologically sensitive areas,” says an expert. Experts warn that handling snakes can harm their habitat and disrupt their hunting patterns. They also note that it could pose serious risks to humans. </p>.<p>Senior forest officials claim they are unaware of the operation of such tour guides. P C Ray, the principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife), and additional principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife), Manoj Kumar Tripathi, say they had no knowledge of such camps being conducted in the state. “We will take action if we are informed that such illegal activities are being organised,” says Ray.</p>