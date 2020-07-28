Telegram gets new features, now supports 2GB file sharing and more

Popular messaging platform Telegram has rolled out a major update to get a leg up from competition like WhatsApp and Hike.

The company has announced that it will be introducing new features to help boost the app’s user downloads.

A few of the update’s most commanding features have been described below:

Users will now be able to upload a moving display photo as opposed to the standard static profile picture. The option to upload a stationary profile picture is still available, though enhanced with the ability to choose from a variety of frames to encase the photo.

Users can connect with other people by enabling Telegram’s improved feature, “People Nearby”, to view their friend’s exact locations.

Telegram has also increased the file-sharing size from 1.5 GB to 2 GB. Users can now share more media and files with this update.

People involved in large groups with over 500 members can view detailed graphs about their activity and growth via the Group Stats feature. Group stats also shows a list of top members in terms number of messages and average message length.

A ‘Soften Skin’ option has been included in the update so that users can beautify any photos or videos taken with the front camera. Cropping and rotating of the videos in the editor are also now available, though exclusively to Android users.



Telegram lets you stay signed in on 3 accounts from different phone numbers without logging out. Credit: Telegram



Telegram has also incorporated several other features in the new update including the option to filter new chats from non-contacts, open multiple Accounts on Telegram Desktop, and more. The company has also introduced more animated emojis and mini-thumbnails in the new update.

