The joys of pre-loved clothing

To the right in my wardrobe hangs a beautiful white crochet top. A friend who no longer needed it gave it to me two years ago. It was not my style but it made me look dainty. I have worn it occasionally. Sometimes, when Marie Kondo and the joy of decluttering take over, we spend time in silence, asking if it wants to stay or leave. Then a pair of dragonfly earrings came home with me one night, when a friend, who had bought them for a close one, handed them to me instead. The danglers were pretty and my friend’s gesture filled me with gratitude. Do things of love pick their receivers?