The noise inside Nikhil’s mouth

Eight-year-old Nikhil was a big foodie. Whenever he wasn’t in school, he was constantly eating and drinking. His mother had become tired of telling him not to eat all the time. Firstly, it wasn’t good for health to eat 24/7. And secondly, it was bad for his dental hygiene, as food was constantly stuck to Nikhil’s teeth. This would lead to teeth decay, cavities and a bad smell.

“Nikhil, brush your teeth well,” his mom said every morning when she came to his room to wake him up.

“Yes mama,” Nikhil nodded. But he would do a hasty job while brushing his teeth.

His mother was tired of his oral hygiene. So were his teeth.

“I hate all the food constantly sticking to Nikhil’s teeth,” said a molar. “Me too,” said another molar. “Last night, bits of chips were stuck inside me. They attracted so many germs. If this continues, soon I’ll have a disgusting cavity and then Nikhil will spend time sitting in his dentist’s chair and I’ll be put under torture.”

“Can you believe it, he finishes brushing his teeth in just a few seconds? I keep waiting for the brush to move over me, but it never even reaches me,” the last molar made a face. “I’m dying to feel the bristles and taste the toothpaste. I have heard that so many lovely flavours of toothpaste have flooded the market.”

“I have a plan,” said one chipped tooth. “Let’s ask all the food inside his mouth to make so much noise along with us that Nikhil will have no option other than brushing his teeth well.” “Great idea,” a tooth agreed.

The teeth and the food had a long conversation; the food understood that Nikhil needed to realise his mistake and agreed to help the teeth.

“Let’s start a noisy party,” the teeth said in unison, “and scare Nikhil so he learns to brush his teeth and take better care of us.”

“We will do whatever it takes,” the food agreed.

“Ohhh, we hate this piece of chikki stuck between us,” two molars raged. “It’s hurting us. Can someone please remove this monster?”

“I love my new place,” the tiny piece of chikki smiled. “I feel so nice and warm. In fact I’m planning to settle down here permanently and call my friends, the germs, over for a fun party.”

Nikhil was alarmed. He broke into a sweat. Why was he hearing voices? Had ghosts started haunting him?

“Yesterday, we were coated with so much chocolate that all night long we were surrounded by germs poking and biting us. It was so painful,” the teeth screamed.

Nikhil had no idea where the voices were coming from. All that he knew was that someone was talking in his ears. Clutching his ears, Nikhil ran inside the bathroom and locked himself. A few minutes later, the voices stopped, and Nikhil emerged from the bathroom. He immediately started doing his homework.

After his dinner, as usual, Nikhil didn’t brush his teeth or rinse his mouth. He played a few games on his grandmother’s mobile phone before hitting the bed.

He woke up at midnight as the voices had started speaking again. He realised that his teeth were making all the noise inside his mouth.

“EEE,” screamed a tooth. “I’m so angry, this piece of palak has been stuck inside my side from so many days.” “I like being everywhere,” the palak laughed. “And I like being close to you,” said a piece of pasta. “And I like being between you two,” said a piece of cheese.

“And I hate you three,” screamed the front tooth. “You guys are making me look ugly. Every time Nikhil smiles, he looks so silly with so much food stuck to his teeth.”

“But we aren’t going anywhere,” the three friends giggled.

Nikhil buried his face in his pillow and started crying. “Can you please leave me alone?”

“If you brush your teeth well and take better care of us, we will leave you alone,” said the teeth.

“I promise I’ll look after you all well.” From then onwards Nikhil brushed his teeth well, ensuring that not a bit of food was left inside his mouth. Every time he ate, he rinsed his mouth. The teeth were now silent and Nikhil was happy.

(The author is a children’s author and columnist.)