The runaway raquet

Last week’s surprise homework had been to write a limerick on any one character from ‘Rusty: the Boy from the Hills’. Vrinda’s favourite assignment was when they had come close to the end of reading aloud from the prescribed reader, Ms Sundaram dramatically stopped just before the last chapter. She then personally collected everybody’s textbook, and told them to write their own ‘Last chapter’ over the next two English periods! What fun that had been…, particularly when they compared their own concluding chapters with the original author’s version.