The special birthday

It was lunch break. Lara handed out the beautiful handmade birthday invitation cards her aunts had made for her over the past few days. They were invitations for her 12th birthday party on Thursday.
Her classmates stared at the cards in awe. Marvelling over the fine sketches her aunt had made and caressing the colourful butterflies and flowers her aunt had stuck on the bright yellow chart paper.
“Oh, you are a leapie,” Sonika raised her eyebrows. “You celebrate your birthday once in four years. So, unlike us, you grow old every four years. So instead of 12, you will be 3 years on Thursday.”
Lara felt sad that as her birthday was on February 29, making her a leap-year baby, her friends from the neighbourhood teased her, calling her a leapling or a leaper. They said that she was growing slower than the toddlers.
“What do I give a three-year-old?” her friend Tina teased.
“A toy horse,” laughed Rohit.
“A doll,” giggled Neha.
“I’ll give her a teddy bear,” Rini said with a serious look. Then she burst into giggles.
“Can you believe it Ms Leapie is my best friend,” Anika rolled her eyes.
Tears brimmed in Lara’s eyes. She could understand her other classmates teasing her, but what saddened her was Anika’s taunts. At least Anika should have been more understanding and refrained from joining the rest of the class in teasing her. She was her closest friend from childhood, someone who should ideally understand what she was going through regarding her birthday.
Usually, Lara celebrated her birthday either on February 28 or March 1, depending on which day suited her and her family. But as this was a leap year, her parents wanted to host a grand party, exactly on the date and time she was born. Lara’s mother considered 5 pm, the time of her daughter’s birth, the magical hour.
“So, are you all going to attend my party?” Lara asked them.
“Yes,” they all said.
“Wouldn’t want to miss it for the world,” Rohit licked his lips.
Lara smiled. She was aware that as her mother and aunts were fabulous cooks, rustling up an array of yummy dishes, none of her classmates would give her birthday a miss, despite all the teasing. In fact, most of them would have skipped meals to build an appetite, so that they could do justice to the table groaning with food.
“Great, see you all tomorrow,” Lara said.
At home in the evening, she helped her aunt make the colourful paper caps, streamers and banners, for the party decorations. She gift-wrapped the return presents and the prizes for the different games.
“I’m so excited. Finally, I’ll be celebrating my birthday on the right day and time,” Lara smiled.
Her mother hugged her. “My precious baby,” she said, kissing her daughter’s forehead.
“But I’m also dreading all the teasing my classmates will indulge in tomorrow,” Lara said softly. Then she confided to the elders all that had happened in school that day, after she had handed out her birthday cards.
The elders exchanged looks. They watched Lara for several seconds. Usually, the gentle girl was always calm and friendly, but today there was sadness in her eyes. The teasing had upset her.
Her aunt whispered in Lara’s ears. Lara’s eyes twinkled as her aunt’s words sank in her ears.
Nodding her head, she stood up. “Thanks, aunty,” she said, hugging her aunt.
The next day at 4.30 p.m. her friends from the building and her classmates started trooping into her house. After everyone had arrived, the games began. The children were enjoying themselves.
The sighs filled the living room once the cake was arranged on the table. It was a chocolate cake resembling Lara.
“What a beautiful cake,” Tina said with envy in her eyes.
“I just love the cake your mother has baked for you,” Anika said.
“Friends, I’ve something to tell all of you,” Lara announced. “I’ve always wondered why I was born on February 29 and not on February 28 or March 1. Yesterday someone told me that as I’m special, I was born on this special day, which comes once every four years. This day, unlike the other days, does not feel the need to come annually — a special day for special people. I’m also lucky that in non-leap years, I can choose which day to celebrate my birthday, unlike everyone else. How many people get that chance? I consider myself truly lucky.”
Everyone was rooted to the spot. Lara had presented a new point of view regarding her birthday to them. Exchanging looks they stared at her in awe. Lara was truly a special girl.