These iPhones, iPads set to get Apple iOS 13, iPadOS

Americal technology giant Apple previewed the company's mobile iOS 13 update and also showcase brand new iPadOS software exclusive for tablets at the on-going Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2019 in San Jose, California (June 3-7).

The new iOS 13 and iPadOS are coming with a truckload of new features, security updates, performance improvements, battery life enhancements, and multi-tasking capabilities, but sadly Apple has decided to cut-off the new software support for a number of old devices, which will remain with iOS 12 series version till the end of its life cycle.

Here's the list of the iPhones and iPod Touch series eligible for iOS 13:

Apple iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, iPhone 7, 7 Plus, iPhone 8, 8 Plus, iPhone X, XS, XR, XS Max and the recently announced iPod Touch (7th gen) will get the iOS 13 update. While the iPhone 6, 6 Plus and the iPhone SE won't be getting any more update.

Here's the list of the iPads eligible for iPadOS:

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 11-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, iPad (6th generation), iPad (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini 4, iPad Air (3rd generation) and the iPad Air 2. Whereas the original iPad Air (1st gen) and iPad mini 3 and 2 series will not get the iPadOS.

Apple iOS 13

The company claims that the new iOS 13 has been optimized from the ground up to improve the performance of the eligible devices. The app loading will be twice faster, there will be up to 60-percent drop in update size, close to 50-percent reduction in app size and the devices with Face ID, the biometric sensor will be quicker by 30-percent compared to previous times.

Another big feature is the system-wide dark mode, which will not only the aesthetics of the iOS interface but also reduces the battery draining by a big margin.

The iOS 13 gets voice control capability, an ultimate accessibility feature, that offers a powerful new experience that enables users to operate their iPhone and iPad ( & also Macs via macOS Catalina) entirely by their audio commands in natural language.

Also, Apple native Health app gets new hearing health feature and new ways to track, visualise and predict a woman’s menstrual cycle.

The iOS 13 will also get refreshed apps such as Photos, Maps, Messages, Keyboard, improved Siri gets improved natural human voice and many more.

Apple iPadOS

Apple's dedicated iPadOS will make full use of the tablet's unique wide-screen and Pencil stylus support and improve multi-tasking capability, which will help call itself a true laptop alternative.



The new iPadOS; picture credit: Apple



The iPadOS brings new home screen with a visually appealing layout to accommodate more apps on each page. Users also get a new Today View option that can now be added to the Home screen, allowing quick access to widgets for at-a-glance information, including headlines, weather, calendar, events, tips and more.

Once upgraded to the new OS, iPad users will be able to work with multiple files and documents from the same app simultaneously via Split View feature. He or she can also quickly view and switch between multiple apps in Slide Over.

With iPadOS, users can now mark up and send entire webpages, documents or emails on iPad by just swiping Apple Pencil from the corner of the screen. The new OS also offers refreshed interface offers quick access to tools, colour palettes, shapes, object eraser, a new pixel eraser for removing any part of a stroke and a ruler for drawing perfectly straight lines. The company claims, Apple Pencil will feel even more natural, using advanced prediction algorithms and optimisations to reduce its industry-leading latency to as low as 9 milliseconds.

The Files app gets more useful with quick access and manages documents, and with iPadOS, it gets even better with iCloud Drive support for folder sharing.

Anyone with access to a shared folder will be able to see it in iCloud Drive and will always have the ability to access the latest version.

With the new OS, Apple iPads will now support external drives, allowing users to easily plug in USB drives, SD cards or log into an SMB file server, all from within the Files app.

Also, all the new additional features such as Dark mode, Photos, Maps and more coming in the iOS 13 will also be available in the iPadOS, but not vice versa.

