Today's Horoscope – April 19, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 18 April 2024, 18:35 IST
Aries
Resist any idle chatter. Help if you can, but more than likely it will be sufficient just to listen. You may have been too agreeable to someone who just wanted to use you. Financial investments that deal with joint money can be extremely prosperous. Colour: Grey Number: 9
Taurus
The day could bring an easy answer to a substantial problem. Your personal charm may be more effective than any power of intellect or logic. Connect on a personal level, break through a major barrier, and find a new solution to an old problem. Colour: Wine Number: 5
Gemini
Be patient when approaching a problem, instead of reacting. Your boss makes a new proposition today, take your time to consider it, and work out its long-range effects. Love life smooth.
Colour: Magenta Number: 4
Cancer
You are hard-working and intelligent, and above all analytical. So any kind of drama distresses you and tends to back off today. Try to channel excess energy into something productive. Shared activities can be particularly appropriate now.
Colour: Bottle-green Number: 3
Leo
Your close ones are confused about the promises you are making but unable to deliver. Don’t beat about the bush in stead just state in clear terms today what is feasible for you to deliver. This way there is less confusion and misunderstandings to avoid.
Colour: Peach Number: 5
Virgo
You seem to be putting in a lot of effort over what actually seems like a waste of time. A sense of frustration is setting in as you feel you are being pulled in all directions. Get your facts right and then tackle the matter.
Colour: Sapphire Number: 8
Libra
You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Frictions and little squabbles mar your otherwise happy domestic environment.
Colour: Cream Number: 2
Scorpio
You are not in the mood to compromise in your plan, idea, or desire. Weigh the consequences before you act or speak on them. Avoid getting yourself into a compromising situation.
Colour: Emerald Number: 6
Sagittarius
Changes regarding your image will bring you greater confidence. Don’t believe all of the gossip that is going around. Colleagues already know more than you think so stick to facts or you’ll damage your reputation.
Colour: Gold Number: 4
Capricorn
There are new directions for you and you will be recognised for your abilities and talents. Share your winnings and praise with others and be grateful. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people.
Colour: Plum Number: 7
Aquarius
You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues as one may turn out to be not doing so well and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be doing fine.
Colour: Red Number: 1
Pisces
You have some great support from the cosmos. You may be able to move ahead professionally. Be mindful with others and deal with them honestly and justly. Be wary of every contract, every negotiation and every new person you meet today. Colour: Orange Number: 3