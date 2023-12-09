JOIN US
Today's Horoscope – December 9, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 09 December 2023, 00:51 IST
Aries
Someone at work is causing trouble - avoid confrontations. Dreams have a way of turning real today. Come to your own conclusions rather than taking another's opinion. Lucky Colour: Jade Lucky Number: 9
Taurus
Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. Finances are budgetary. You may be too harsh with loved ones; but remember there are always two sides to an issue. Lucky Colour: Violet Lucky Number: 4
Gemini
Checking into a relaxation resort could give unexpected results! Your partner inspires you. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 7
Cancer
Love life hectic, and you might suddenly find yourself in a situation that might get out of hand. Time to cool your heels a bit and assess the relationship. Good time for creative work. Lucky Colour: Beige Lucky Number: 2
Leo
Cash flow dull, so avoid luxury spending. A hobby could turn lucrative if you are so inclined. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy. Romance is good. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 5
Virgo
A day for reflection. A little tact will take you places at the career front. Romance is in the air, and keep a sharp lookout for the admirer. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 3
Libra
You can’t go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine. News from abroad is fortunate. Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. Lucky Colour: Grey Lucky Number: 8
Scorpio
A perfect day for love and romance. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. A friend may turn against you, so watch your words and be sure to return favors. Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 6
Sagittarius
Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. Your love life has been slow; it is time to make a move and state your needs. Lucky Colour: Chrome Lucky Number: 1
Capricorn
Your judgment goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. Lucky Colour: Vanilla Lucky Number: 4
Aquarius
Be careful of your health and pay attention to any telltale signs of illness. Avoid the need to speak out as strongly as you usually do, and you'll fare much better. Lucky Colour: Opal Lucky Number: 3
Pisces
A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. Don't push the pace, but let things unfold gradually as you get to know each other better. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and no longer feel the need to be judged. Lucky Colour: Coffee Lucky Number: 8
DH Web Desk
