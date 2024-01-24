Today's Horoscope – January 24, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 24 January 2024, 01:41 IST
Aries
Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems, but success is eventually yours. Secretive or clandestine relationships, if you are having one – could have a happy ending! Colour: Mango Number: 5
Taurus
Children play an important role in your life. Destructive habits or overindulgence may come to a stop now. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. colour: Colour: Tan Number: 3
Gemini
You can’t go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine. Money from not only one’s career but from inheritance or speculation also possible.News from abroad fortunate. Colour: Lavender Numbers: 2
Cancer
A sudden burst of energy could invoke unnecessary confrontations at work today. It is very important for you to stay focused today. An associate or friend could turn amour and romance could bloom in a big way. Colour: Honey Number: 9
Leo
A friend will broaden your perspective and help you to look at the big picture. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today. Your desire for excitement and adventure may be expensive. Colour: orange Number: 6
Virgo
Confusion regarding other people's money and joint ventures will come to a head. A friend or loved one interferes unnecessarily with your affairs today. Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today.
Number: 8 Colour: Cocoa
Libra
A friend is taking up a lot of your time. You are confused about their intentions. The mixed signal s you are getting are confusing. But you need to handle the friend with a light hand today. Not superficial, but not in a deeply intense way either. An evening out for a drink should be the level of light-heartedness. Colour: Silver Number: 4
Scorpio
Do not react too harshly when dealing with partners. You may find yourself in an uncomfortable situation if you have overloaded your plate unintentionally. Colour: Gold Number: 7
Sagittarius
You seem to be putting in a lot of effort over what actually seems like a waste of time. A sense of frustration is setting in, as you feel you are being pulled in all directions. Get your facts right and then tackle the matter.
Colour: Olive-green number: 3
Capricorn
Pursue outdoor activities or any physical exertion. Don't be shy; if you want to spend more time with a special person, make a commitment. You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. Colour: Peach Number: 1
Aquarius
A delightful event or meeting could brighten your day and set the stage for a very interesting development. You may be taking stock of your professional life. Be careful to balance strategy with personal objectives. Colour: Turquoise Number: 2
Pisces
Your energy level is at an all-time high, so take advantage of every opportunity to be active. Don't push yourself or be too hard on yourself, as you tend to at times. Sometimes you raise the bar too high for yourself. You need to chill a lot more with a loved one. Colour: Teal Number: 6
Gaurav Thakur