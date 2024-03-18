Today's Horoscope | March 18, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 17 March 2024, 18:44 IST
Aries
Try to channel excess energy into something productive. Shared activities can be particularly appropriate now. At home, tempers are flying and everyone is in a combative mood, so you back off now to ensure peace.
Lucky Colour: Saffron
Lucky Number: 7
Taurus
You have the gift of the gab and you have the ability to motivate others. You could have quite a fan following due to your prowess with words. You are easy-going by nature but don't let anyone take you for granted today.
Lucky Colour: Salmon-pink
Lucky Number: 1
Gemini
An older family member is taking up a lot of your time. However, your caring and attentive attitude to the elderly is winning you a lot of admirers and someone is secretly crushing on you! An unexpected junket takes you by surprise. Try to combine pleasure and work by taking your loved one with you.
Lucky Colour: Mustard
Lucky Number: 3
Cancer
You are hard-working and intelligent, and above all analytical. So, any kind of drama distresses you and tends to back off today. Try to channel excess energy into something productive. Shared activities can be particularly appropriate now.
Lucky Colour: Olive-green
Lucky Number: 8
Leo
Your close ones are confused about the promises you are making but unable to deliver. Don’t beat about the bush just state in clear terms today what is feasible for you to deliver. This way there is less confusion and misunderstandings to avoid.
Lucky Colour: Peach
Lucky Number: 6
Virgo
You seem to be putting in a lot of effort over what actually seems like a waste of time. A sense of frustration is setting in, as you feel you are being pulled in all directions. Get your facts right and then tackle the matter.
Lucky Colour: Vanilla
Lucky Number: 5
Libra
Being tactful can be carried to extremes. A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. Secret information will be an eye-opener today! Money issues in the forefront, making you aware of your lack of investment plans.
Lucky Colour: Cream
Lucky Number: 2
Scorpio
A family member may be moody, so plan a quiet evening at home. Gambling and speculations of any kind should be avoided today. Your energy is in top gear as you accomplish a lot more than you planned today.
Lucky Colour: Coffee
Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius
An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now. Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy.
Lucky Colour: Honey
Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn
There are new directions for you and you will be recognised for your abilities and talents. Share your winnings and praise with others and be grateful. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people.
Lucky Colour: Tomato-red
Lucky Number: 8
Aquarius
Don't be too quick to react. Your emotional reaction tends to push your partner’s buttons. Don't reveal anything about your personal life that could be used adversely. Overindulgence could cause problems for you with your loved ones.
Lucky Colour: Biscuit
Lucky Number: 4
Pisces
You feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint.
Lucky Colour: Wine
Lucky Number: 6
DH Web Desk