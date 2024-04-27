JOIN US
Fire breaks out at residential building in Delhi, firefighter among 3 injured

'Two people received 10% injuries and a firefighter also got injured during the rescue operation, which continued for three hours,' the official said.
New Delhi: Three people, including a firefighter, received minor burn injuries in a fire that broke out at a residential building in Rohini area here on Saturday, officials said.

Six fire tenders were rushed to Sector 14 area after a call regarding the incident was received at 6.02 am, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

“Two people received 10 per cent injuries and a firefighter also got injured during the rescue operation, which continued for three hours," the official said.

All the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, the official said, adding that the fire was in a residential building.

“We are trying to know the cause of the fire. Further investigation is underway," the official said.

(Published 27 April 2024, 05:52 IST)
