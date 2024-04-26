Explained | What is so special about TikTok's technology

Before the emergence of TikTok, many had believed that technology connecting a user's social connections were the secret sauce to a successful social media app, given the popularity of Meta's Facebook and Instagram.

But TikTok showed that an algorithm, driven by the understanding of a user's interest, could be more powerful. Rather than building their algorithm on "social graph" like Meta has, TikTok executives including CEO Shou Zi Chew have said that their algorithm is based on "interest signals".

While rivals have similar interest-based algorithms, TikTok is able to turbocharge the algorithm's effectiveness with the short video format, said Catalina Goanta, an associate professor at Utrecht University.

"Their recommender system is very common. But what really distinguishes TikTok as an app is the design and the content," she said.

The short video format enables TikTok's algorithm to become much more dynamic and even capable of even tracking changes in users' preferences and interests across time, going as granular as what a user may like during a certain period of time during the day.