Today's Horoscope | March 28, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 27 March 2024, 19:10 IST
Aries
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): You feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint.
Lucky Colour: Lemon-yellow Lucky Number: 5
Taurus
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems. You might be on a difficult or worrisome course, but trust your feelings and success is eventually yours.
Lucky Colour: Mango Lucky Number: 7
Gemini
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): You have outgrown your sense of outdated values and need to reorganize your perspectives and look out for new horizons. A sudden change or disruption is possible, try to shed your self-imposed restrictive habits and move on.
Lucky Colour: Pumpkin Lucky Number: 2
Cancer
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively.
Lucky Colour: Onion-pink Lucky Number: 6
Leo
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): Today and tomorrow, you may be dealing with issues revolving around fears, obsessions. This is a good time to find ways to improve work/leisure balance problems in your life.
Lucky Colour: Tomato-red Lucky Number: 4
Virgo
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Female associates/ colleagues/ authority figures could pose problems. Avoid compromising situations at work. Some of you could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong.
Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number:9
Libra
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): You may want to explore and develop your inner strengths and take a course on meditation. The stars stir up your sociable side today. You're in the mood for excitement and change, as you mix with creative friends and hip colleagues.
Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 8
Scorpio
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Avoid confrontations with male authority figures. A budgetary plan for your expenses is necessary. Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think.
Lucky Colour: Mustard Lucky Number: 1
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself. Try not to argue about trivial matters. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future.
Lucky Colour: Caramel Lucky Number: 6
Capricorn
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): Your emotions are causing you confusion. It is time to communicate and put things in perspective. It is the time to believe in yourself, make choices and take appropriate action. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically.
Lucky Colour: Spinach-green Lucky Number: 3
Aquarius
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): You are erratic and your mood swings may make you feel isolated. Time to throw a party! Inheritance, trusts and real estate bring in money for you. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends.
Lucky Colour: Honey Lucky Number: 1
Pisces
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation.
Lucky Colour: Cocoa-brown Lucky Number: 5
DH Web Desk