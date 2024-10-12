Today's Horoscope – October 12, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 11 October 2024, 18:59 IST
Aries
Facing a challenge at work brings out your natural leadership. Connecting with a distant relative can provide unexpected insights. A new hobby may grow into a passionate pursuit. Colour: Saffron; Number: 8
Taurus
An impromptu work assignment could lead to a valuable opportunity. Rediscovering a forgotten song evokes profound emotions. The weekend promises restful moments with family. Colour: Olive; Number: 5
Gemini
A colleague's advice may prove invaluable for a personal project. A chance encounter sparks an intriguing conversation. Exploring a new genre of literature broadens your perspectives. Colour: Cobalt; Number: 2
Cancer
Participating in a theatre play awakens your dramatic flair. A serendipitous encounter could spark a lifelong friendship. Fusing emotion with logic ensures balanced decisions. Colour: Coral; Number: 3
Leo
Spearheading a community initiative highlights your leadership. A chance entry in a contest might bring unexpected rewards. Marrying bravery with humility enhances your influence. Colour: Marigold; Number: 6
Virgo
Enrolling in a language class bridges cultural divides. A weekend workshop might refine a cherished skill. Pairing diligence with spontaneity adds zest to routines. Colour: Opal; Number: 4
Libra
Indulging in a foreign film festival might open your eyes to diverse cultures. A candid chat with a neighbour could lead to an invaluable bond. Setting clear boundaries at work enhances mental well-being. Colour: Rose-Pink; Number: 7
Scorpio
Attending a lecture on psychology may ignite curiosity about human behaviour. A sudden urge to hike challenges your physical endurance. Forming a study group with peers amplifies collective knowledge. Colour: Indigo; Number: 9
Sagittarius
Exploring an artisan market could reveal hidden treasures. An impromptu road trip may bring unexpected moments of joy. Collaborating on a community project fuels your altruistic nature. Colour: Turquoise; Number: 1
Capricorn
Not a day to make changes at work or demand new responsibilities. Better to accept what is offered and avoid conflict. Circulate and Participate in social events so you will have visibility. Colour: Magenta; Number: 5
Aquarius
You can make wonderful contributions to any organization that you join. You can certainly gain popularity; however, don't do it by paying for everyone else. Expand your knowledge and sign up for courses and seminars. Colour: Carnation; Number: 4
Pisces
Make sure that you are not judging new faces on the standards which others kept to in your past. Partners mean well, but are temperamental and difficult to get along with. Colour: Orange; Number: 8
Amara Ramdev