Today's Horoscope – September 18, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 17 September 2024, 18:33 IST
Aries
A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. The time has come for closure in family issues. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs.
Colour: Copper Number: 8
Taurus
A response from that special one indicated an old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself.
Colour: Red Number: 2
Gemini
You can excel where you've failed before if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted.
Colour: Maroon Number: 5
Cancer
Don't force your opinions on friends or relatives unless you are prepared to lose their favour. You must communicate your feelings if you want to avoid a mix-up or misunderstanding today.
Colour: Amethyst Number: 3
Leo
Your temper fuses as someone criticizes your efforts. Home environment may be volatile if precautions aren't taken. Your talking skills can bring new opportunities. Speculation to be avoided.
Colour: Ash Number: 6
Virgo
Pamper yourself today. Your relationship appears to be stressed out. You seem to be running out of words to express your feelings. A wedding possible in the family. Colour: Cream Number: 9
Libra
You may want to explore and develop your inner strengths and take a course on meditation. The stars stir up your sociable side today. You're in the mood for excitement and change, as you mix with creative friends and hip colleagues.
Colour: Coffee Number: 4
Scorpio
Avoid confrontations with male authority figures. A budgetary plan for your expenses is necessary. Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think.
Colour: Magenta Number: 7
Sagittarius
You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself. Try not to argue about trivial matters. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future.
Colour: Cerise Number: 1
Capricorn
A time to develop a better perspective and to work on a relationship which you feel is being threatened by negligence. Romantic ties and financial status developed through overseas contacts.
Colour: Blue Number: 5
Aquarius
Emotions are a problem unless you talk about them to the person involved. Your affairs are kept secret. You may feel resentful and antagonistic towards those you feel are restricting your individuality.
Colour: Mustard Number: 6
Pisces
You may find yourself caught in the middle of an argument that has nothing to do with you. Avoid confrontations. Career opportunities, overseas travel, higher education and connections with important people come to pass.
Colour: Lavender Number: 2
Amara Ramdev