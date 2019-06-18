Top 5 food blogs you must follow

All of us are guilty of clicking pictures of our plates of food for our Instagram page. Love for food is universal with no age boundaries. Instagram has formed a community which indulges in their passion for food.

Here are five of the bloggers you should definitely not miss. These accounts are a treat for the eyes and will make your stomach rumble. You will find an array of mouthwatering recipes to enhance your culinary skills.

Natasha Diddee @thegutlessfoodie

Natasha Diddee is a home chef who does not have a stomach. Yes, you read it right. She lost her stomach to tumours but that did not vanquish her passion for simple, home-cooked food. Cooking delicious Indian food and capturing them is not all she is good at, she has a good sense of humor too!

Tasty @buzzfeedtasty



Picture credit: buzzfeedtasty



They offer bite-size videos and recipes that range from various cuisine you surely want to try. Juicy burgers, creamy pastas and fluffy pancakes, they have it all.

Asna Faruqui @myhappychaotickitchen



Picture credit: myhappychaotickitchen



Asna is a Pakistani-American and mother of two. Her blog is all about Pakistani food. She loves baking. She recreates dishes inspired by desi dishes and international ones too. Her page is a visual journey of her cooking experience

Faatimah @themuslimgirlbakes



Picture credit: thismuslimgirlbakes



Bringing to you traditional Pakistani dishes and also her unique spin to dishes from other parts of the world, both sweet and savoury.

Hema Subramanian @homecookingshow



Picture credit: homecookingshow



Though the Instagram handle is not catchy, the recipes are simple and delicious, adding to your daily cooking.

Happy cooking!