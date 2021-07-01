Twitter brings support for Security Keys to protect users' account

Social media service provider Twitter has introduced stronger security measures to protect the users' accounts from getting taken over by threat actors.

"Security keys offer the strongest protection for your Twitter account because they have built-in protections to ensure that even if a key is used on a phishing site, the information shared can’t be used to access your account," Twitter said.

With the option to use security keys as the sole 2FA (Two-Factor Authentication) method, users can enroll one or more security keys as the only form of 2FA on their Twitter account without a backup 2FA method.

[Note: Security Keys come in the form of USB drive-based devices and are used to connect to mobiles and PC for direct authentication]

Here's how to enable Security Keys via the 2FA security feature on your Twitter account:

On mobile phone

Step 1: In the top menu, tap your profile icon, then tap Settings and privacy.

Step 2: Tap Account, then tap Security.

Step 3: Tap Two-factor authentication.

Step 4: There are three methods to choose from: Text message, Authentication app, or Security key.



Twitter brings support for Security Keys on its social media platform. Credit: Twitter



After selecting Security Keys--

Step 1: Tap the Security key.

Step 2: When prompted, enter the password.

Step 3: Read the overview, then tap Start.

Step 4: Users can either insert the key(s) into the USB port of the mobile device, or sync it over Bluetooth or NFC. Once inserted, touch the button on your key.

Step 5: Follow the on-screen instructions to finish setup.

Step 6: When done, your security key(s) will appear in the Manage security keys section under Two-factor authentication. From there, you can rename or delete your security key(s), and add additional security keys to your account at any time.

