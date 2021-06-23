Twitter users share work gaffes in support of HBO intern’s goof-up

Twitterati come out in support of HBO intern's goof-up

A slip-up by an HBO Max intern, who accidentally sent out a blank test email to a portion of the video streaming company’s millions of subscribers, has struck a chord with dozens of social media users who shared their embarrassing faux pas at work in a show of support.

The saga began after several subscribers received a test email from HBO Max that read, “This template is used by integration tests only.” The short missive led to some confusion and many discussed it online. HBO Max finally put out a tweet on Friday that came with a tongue-in-cheek clarification that it was, in fact, an intern who did it.

The company’s tweet acknowledged the jokes that had already begun streaming in, and said it would help the intern through it.

However, dozens of Twitter users rallied around the anonymous intern responsible for the gaffe, putting out some of their most embarrassing work-related stories on the platform as empathy and consideration poured in.

One user recounted how she had unknowingly shared too much of her personal life on a shared working space.

Another user related how he had taken down audio streaming service Spotify worldwide but had lived to tell the tale.

Still another reaction to the tweet explained how a user had barred a former US President from entering a meeting because they didn’t recognize him despite being in the White House.

Others pitched in with words of compassion, revealing how relatable the intern’s error was.

 

