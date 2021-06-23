Twitter users share work gaffes in support of HBO intern’s goof-up

A slip-up by an HBO Max intern, who accidentally sent out a blank test email to a portion of the video streaming company’s millions of subscribers, has struck a chord with dozens of social media users who shared their embarrassing faux pas at work in a show of support.

The saga began after several subscribers received a test email from HBO Max that read, “This template is used by integration tests only.” The short missive led to some confusion and many discussed it online. HBO Max finally put out a tweet on Friday that came with a tongue-in-cheek clarification that it was, in fact, an intern who did it.

We mistakenly sent out an empty test email to a portion of our HBO Max mailing list this evening. We apologize for the inconvenience, and as the jokes pile in, yes, it was the intern. No, really. And we’re helping them through it. ❤️ — HBOMaxHelp (@HBOMaxHelp) June 18, 2021

The company’s tweet acknowledged the jokes that had already begun streaming in, and said it would help the intern through it.

However, dozens of Twitter users rallied around the anonymous intern responsible for the gaffe, putting out some of their most embarrassing work-related stories on the platform as empathy and consideration poured in.

One user recounted how she had unknowingly shared too much of her personal life on a shared working space.

Dear Intern, I was using my desktop calendar to make a monthly note of when I started my menstrual period, but after several months I realized I was making that note on a calendar I shared with all of my colleagues company wide. I was 37 years old. — Caissie (@Caissie) June 18, 2021

Another user related how he had taken down audio streaming service Spotify worldwide but had lived to tell the tale.

Dear intern, I once globally took down Spotify. It almost happened twice. My team was awesome about it and I'm still here. You managed to find something broken in the way integration tests are done. It's a good thing and will help improve things. Good luck <3. — Daenney (@daenney) June 18, 2021

Still another reaction to the tweet explained how a user had barred a former US President from entering a meeting because they didn’t recognize him despite being in the White House.

Dear Intern,

I once didn’t recognize then-VP George HW Bush and almost didn’t let him into a meeting…in the Cabinet Room. Of The White House. Where he worked. 🤷🏼‍♀️

He was actually as gracious as HBO Max Help appears to be being…you’ll be fine. — ͏Postcards4USA (@postcards4USA) June 18, 2021

Others pitched in with words of compassion, revealing how relatable the intern’s error was.

Dear Intern, You are my hero. Thank you for reminding us there is a human side behind these massive companies. Signed,

The human side of Apple — Novall Swift (@NovallSwift) June 18, 2021