Valentine's Day 2020: Top camera phones to gift your loved one

Valentine's day is a very special day to rekindle your love with the spouse. What's better than gifting a camera-centric phone to the special one and capture the moment so that we can cherish it longer.

To help you make an informed decision, DH has listed top camera phones across all price range.

Apple iPhone 11



Apple iPhone 11 (PRODUCT) RED series (Credit: DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



The iPhone 11 houses feature-rich dual-cameras-- 12MP ultra-wide sensor ( with F2.4 aperture and 120-degree field of view) and 12MP wide sensor (with F1.8 aperture)-- with 2x optical zoom out and digital zoom up to 5x.It also boasts night mode, takes brilliant and stable videos. It can record 4K videos at 24 (frames per second) fps, 30 fps and 60 fps. And, Slo-mo videos up to 240 fps.



Apple iPhone 11 Pro (Credit: DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



On the front, Apple iPhone 11 ships with a 12MP TrueDepth selfie camera with 4K video and slo-mo recording capability. Apple's iPhone 11 can be bought for less than Rs 59,000 through promotional offers on e-commerce and authorised retail stores in India. There is an exchange deal with up to Rs 10,550 discount.



Apple iPhone 11 Pro's camera sample (Credit: DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



Must read: Apple iPhone 11 review

If you have a few thousands of bucks more to spare, you can go for the iPhone 11 Pro. As the 'Pro' suffix suggests, it has the best photography hardware for a phone in the market.

With the three dedicated lenses-- 12MP primary wide camera, 12MP telephoto and 12MP ultra-wide-angle, Apple iPhone 11 Pro takes sharp & crisp images in all light conditions and video recording capability is just brilliant. It is an undisputed camera champion among all phones in 2019.

Must read: Apple iPhone 11 Pro review: Ultimate camera champion

Samsung Galaxy Note10+



It boasts a triple camera module having -- a primary 12MP (with variable aperture F1.5-F2.4) 16MP F2.2 (123-degree), 12MP telephoto lens (F2.1) and a depth camera with loss-less optical zoom at 2x, digital zoom up to 10x, 960fps HD slo-mo feature and LED flash. On the front, it houses a 10MP (F2.2) sensor.

Must read: Samsung Galaxy Note10+ review: Gorgeous & versatile



Samsung Galaxy Note10+ camera sample (Credit: DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



Some e-commerce sites are offering the Galaxy Note 10+ for less than Rs 70,000.

OnePlus 7T Pro



OnePlus 7T Pro (Credit: DH Photo)



It boasts triple-camera having-- a primary 48MP (Sony IMX586 sensor, F1.6) with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), 8MP telephoto(F2.4) with 3x optical zoom and an ultra-wide 16MP (F2.2) with 117-degree field of view. On the front, it houses 6MP (F2.0 aperture, Sony IMX471 sensor) camera with Electronic Image Stabilisation. OnePlus 7T Pro can be bought for less than Rs 54,000 on Amazon India. There is also exchange offers with up Rs 15,000 discount.

Must read | OnePlus 7T Pro review: A top performer

Realme X2 Pro



Realme X2 Pro comes with 64MP primary camera (with 1/1.72-inch Samsung GW1 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, F1.8 aperture), LED flash, EIS, 13MP Telephoto lens (with 1/3.4-inch sensor, 1μm pixel size, F2.5 aperture for up to 20x hybrid zoom, 2.5cm macro), 8MP 115-degree ultra-wide-angle( 1/3.13″-inch lens with 1.4μm pixel size, F2.2 aperture), 2MP depth sensor (with F2.4 aperture,1.75μm pixel size) with 960fps slow-motion. On the front, it features a 16MP camera with a Sony IMX471 sensor, F2.0 aperture and 1.0μm pixel size. It's price starts at Rs 27,999.

Redmi Note 8 Pro



Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (Credit: DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



It comes with feature-rich quad-camera module-- 64MP (with Samsung GW1 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, EIS: Electronics Image Stabilisation) + 8MP ultra-wide angle ( with 119-degree lens with f/2.25 aperture) + 2MP depth sensor (with f/2.4 aperture,1.75μm pixel size) + 2MP (for 4cm macro photos) with f/2.4 aperture and 1.75μm pixel size.On the front, it comes with a 32MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture. It costs

Must read | Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro review: A worthy successor



Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro's camera sample (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



Redmi Note 8



Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (Credit: DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



It houses a primary 48MP sensor with 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP for macro and 2MP depth sensor for portrait images. On the front, it features 13MP snapper for selfies.

The Redmi Note 8 is one of the best low-cost camera phones in the market and costs around Rs 10,000 and it can be bought for less with promotional and exchange offers on e-commerce sites in India.

Must read | Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 review: A top-notch phone



Xiaomi Redmi Note 8's camera sample (Credit: DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



