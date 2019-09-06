Vivo Z1x hands-on review: First impression

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on Friday unveiled the new Vivo Z1x in India. It is slated to be made available on Flipkart and the company's Vivo e-store from Septembre 13 onwards.

Vivo Z1x comes in two variants -- 6GB RAM + 6GB storage and 6GB RAM +128GB storage-- for Rs 16,990 and Rs 18,990, respectively.

Prior to the launch, the company had shared the Vivo Z1x review unit with the DH. I have been using the device for a few days and here's my initial impression.

Display:

The Vivo Z1x flaunts a visually appealing glossy shell on the back and on the front, it sports a dot-notch design having a 6.3-inch full HD+ super AMOLED display, which is more power-efficient than the LCD-panel used in other phones in the same price range. Also, it offers true black and immersive viewing experience. It also boasts in-screen fingerprint sensor and I have to say, it is really fast to detect the finger impression and lives up to the reputation, as proclaimed by the company.



Vivo Z1x flaunts a 6.3-inch full HD+ super AMOLED display (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



Processor, RAM, and storage:

Vivo Z1x runs on highly customised Android Pie-based Funtouch 9.1 OS backed by 10nm class 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core processor with Adreno 616 graphics engine, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

In a brief time, I have spent with the phone, it didn't show any discernible lag as such during app launching or while watching HD videos on YouTube. Even while using the phone to take photos and videos, it worked without any fuss.

Camera:

Vivo Z1x houses an Artificial Intelligence triple rear camera module with 48MP (with Sony IMX582 sensor), 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and 2MP depth sensor camera. On the front, it houses a 32MP selfie shooter.



Vivo Z1x primary camera photo sample (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



The rear-side primary snapper takes quite good quality pictures in the natural light. But, it needs to be tested in the low-light environment. The front camera too captures good selfies and offers an array of filters to change jaw shape, face resolution, skin tone, thin face and more.

Battery:

Vivo Z1x comes with a massive 4,500mAh battery. I have been using it sparingly and the device has been idle most of the time. But, I have to say, the phone has the best standby battery life. I only charged once since I got my hands on the phone and it's been four days and yet, it still has 74%.

I also consciously noticed the battery life while using the phone to take photos and watching a movie trailer on YouTube via Wi-Fi. It did not show fast battery draining. This is a good indication of how well the system software and hardware are optimised to efficiently manage power consumption.

Also, it supports a 22.5W FlashCharge, which promises blazing-fast charging. It offers up to three hours of talk time with just five minutes of charging.

Stay tuned for the full detailed Vivo Z1x review next week. Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.