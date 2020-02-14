Watch out for these top smartphone launches in May

May promises to be a busy month as far as smartphone launches in India go. From the OnePlus 7 to Google Pixel 3a and Xiaomi Mi A3, it is all happening this month.

DH lists a few smartphones that are scheduled to be launched in May:

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro:

The OnePlus 7 is expected to feature a 6.4 inch almost bezel-less display and powered by the 5G-capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. The OnePlus 7 Pro may get a slightly bigger screen. The OnePlus 7 is expected to have two rear cameras with sensors of 48 MP and 20 MP with a 16 MP selfie camera. The Pro is expected to have a third 8 MP sensor and a mechanical pop-up front camera.

The two sets could have 8 and 12 of RAM with options of 128 or 256 GB internal storage. The two sets could get batteries of 3700 and 4000 mAh respectively.

Rumours suggest that the 7 will be priced at around Rs 39,000, while the 7 Pro could be in the range of Rs 47,000.

The confirmed official launch is on May 14.

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL:

The successors to the 3 and 3XL are likely to sport a 5.6-inch display. While the 3a is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 chipset, the 3a XL is rumoured to have the Snapdragon 710 chipset.

Reports also suggest that both sets will have 4 GB of RAM, an option of 32 or 64 GB of onboard storage and 12.2 MP camera sensors. It is also rumoured that these smartphones will have good support for low light photography.

Flipkart.com has confirmed that the launch will be on May 8.

Reports suggest that the 3a will be priced at about Rs 33,000 and the 3a XL around Rs 41,000.

Samsung Galaxy M40:

After the Galaxy M10, M20 and M30, the Korean major is all set to launch the M40 this month.

Reports suggest that it will have a 5.9-inch AMOLED display. The M30 is powered by the Exynos 7904 chipset and the new launch is expected to have a bit more of processing power. The set is expected to have 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The M40 is expected to have a three-camera setup at the rear.

It believed that the M40 will have Android 9.0 Pie out of the box. The best part is that this smartphone is expected to have a massive 5000 mAh battery.

The rumoured price is around Rs 18,000.

Xiaomi Mi A3:

This handset from the Chinese company is rumoured to be powered by a Qualcomm 730 or 730G chipset and a 6.3-inch display.

Reports suggest that the A3 will get a triple rear camera setup, possibly with a 48 MP sensor. It is likely to have 4 GB of RAM with 64 GB of onboard storage. There is no word on a microSD slot to expand the storage.

There is also word that it will have the Android One operating system.

It is expected to have a 4000 mAh battery.

There is no word on the pricing as yet.

Honor 20:

This offering is rumoured to have a 6.1-inch screen and is likely to have a HiSilicon Kirin 980 chipset.

The Honor 20 is likely to get a triple-camera array at the rear. There have been reports that it will have a 3650 mAh battery.

Rumours also suggest that this set will be available in a choice of 128 or 256 GB of internal storage and also with 6 or 8 GB of RAM, but a microSD card slot might not be included.

Considering that this rumoured phone’s predecessor, the Honor 10, is priced just below Rs 33,000, the new one could also be around this price point.

Nokia 8.1 Plus:

Online reports suggest that the 8.1 Plus will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset and also have a 3,700 mAh battery.

Leaks say that the phone will have a 6.22-inch display, internal storage capacities of 64 and 128 GB and with an option of 4 or 6 GB of RAM.

Further reports suggest that the 8.1 Plus will have a triple camera setup at the back of the set and a 3,920 mAh battery.

The price is expected to be around Rs 35,000.

Asus ZenFone 6Z:

The 6Z is expected to have the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, 6 GB of RAM and a choice of 64 or 128 GB internal storage.

Reports also suggested that the phone will be launched on May 16 in Valencia (Spain).

Some online portals reported that the front and rear cameras will be 48 MP shooters with Sony sensors, something that is a big step up from previous models.

There is no word on the pricing as yet.