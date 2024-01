Aries

When you're unhappy, you get to pay a lot of attention to yourself. And you get to take yourself oh so very seriously. But truly happy people, well... they don't think about themselves very much. You will be in a joyful mood this week, and not thinking too much about yourself or others. It is an ideal moment to embark on a vacation or discover charming new cafes in town alongside your beloved companion. Advice: Enjoy your life.