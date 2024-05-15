Singapore to inaugurate new PM Wong as Lee makes way after 20 years in charge

Stable politics

Wong rose to prominence in 2020 as co-chair of the pandemic taskforce and was named Lee's successor in April 2022 after a series of consultations between the political leadership and Wong's peers.

He was promoted to deputy prime minister and led a high-profile public consultation exercise to chart a "social compact" between the government and the people on dealing with issues like sustainability, inequality and employment.

Wong made a very minor cabinet reshuffle on Monday, promoting the trade minister to become his deputy, noting that continuity and stability were key considerations. He has pledged a bigger reshuffle after an election due by next year.

Opposition leader Pritam Singh said on Wednesday that Wong was taking over at a challenging time with an uncertain and more unpredictable external environment and significant generational shifts on the domestic front.

"Under Prime Minister Wong's leadership, the Workers' Party will continue to play our legislative role to advance the interests of Singapore and Singaporeans," said Singh.

Lee will remain in Wong's cabinet as senior minister, as former Singapore prime ministers have done, preserving the political clout of the long-serving Lee family.

His father stepped down as leader in 1990 and stayed on in the cabinets of his successors for 21 years, initially as senior minister then as "minister mentor" in his son's government.

In his final major speech on May 1, Lee urged the people to rally behind Wong and emphasized that Singapore's stable politics had enabled long-term planning.

"As I prepare to hand over Singapore in good order to my successor, I feel a sense of satisfaction and completeness," an emotional Lee told the crowd.