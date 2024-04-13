What KT did

The conversation ended soon after, and KT forgot about it. Aditi, though, could not dismiss the idea that KT was missing out on a literary masterpiece. Somehow, she had to get KT acquainted with her near-namesake. Aditi knew from her brief encounter with KT that it would be no use suggesting to her that she search for ‘What Katy Did’ in the library. Neither could Aditi borrow it and lend it to her, as there was a rule against taking out books for others. Aditi had a well-worn copy of Coolidge’s classic at home but, much as she wanted KT to meet Katy, she could not bear to part with that treasure. Finally, Aditi decided to buy ‘What Katy Did’ for the person she regarded as her role model.