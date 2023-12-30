What’s a New Year’s Eve without old friends

Looking out of the balcony window, Sameer had to fight back tears as he watched his closest friends clumsily remove the Christmas decorations they’d put up for the 25th, in front of the badminton court. Now, they were in charge of getting the stage ready for New Year’s. In the run-up to 2023, Sameer had been down there, having the best time ever. But this time, New Year’s would be in Bengaluru — at a new flat in a building called Greater Heights that Appa kept telling him was ‘super cool’. Sure… cool…but with NO friends. Not one.