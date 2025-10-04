What the stars say…

I absolutely love this time of the year because it brings both Dasara and Deepavali together and that means positive energy and cherished family moments for me. I keep things simple with puja and spending time with loved ones. I also enjoy dressing up and attending festive parties with friends and family. Overall it’s a joyful and meaningful season for me.
Anjali Anish
Festivals have always been a major part of my childhood. We grew up watching the grandeur of Dasara. For me the highlight of Deepavali has always been the crackers — especially the loud atom bombs. Even now the fun begins a week before the festival just watching and bursting fireworks with friends. Of course the food is equally special – haalu obbattu kosambari and a variety of palyas are all part of our festive spread.
Priyanka Kumar
This year’s Deepavali feels extra special since I became a father in August - our daughter’s first festival makes it truly memorable. I usually stick to a diet but during festivals I make an exception for traditional sweets like obbattu. I love lighting deepas and keeping the celebrations simple at home. Ritvvikk Mathad
Deepavali is all about community spirit – everyone coming together sharing food and laughter. At home we go all out with festive cooking from kheer to chitranna and endless sweets – it’s the one time we don’t think about diet! But the most magical part is lighting traditional diyas with oil and battis – their warm flickering glow makes the whole house feel grounded and divine in a way electric lights never can.
Saanya Iyer
For me Deepavali has always been about dressing up enjoying a big festive spread - ‘habbada oota’ with obbattu vada chitranna pulav and payasa. I usually start planning my outfits a month in advance as I never know how many gatherings I’ll end up attending. When I was a child Deepavali was always celebrated at my thatha and ajji’s house or at Shivanna mama’s place. In recent years it has become quieter visiting close friends and playing games. Dhanya Ramkumar
Published 04 October 2025, 02:00 IST