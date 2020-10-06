WhatsApp to bring 'always' mute option soon

Since the group chat was introduced in WhatsApp, there has been a complaint among users with regard to the constant notification buzz when some group members begin chatting and some times goes for hours, while others have very little choice but to mute the notifications for a limited time and after it expires, the cycle starts all over again.

Soon, WhatsApp will end this misery for good. It has released the latest iOS beta version 2.20.110.23 for iOS devices and as per changelog, a new option --'Always' for Mute is being tested, WABetaInfo, WhatsApp community blog reported.

Currently, WhatsApp offers three options under the 'Mute' tab-- 8 hours, 1 Week, and 1 Year. In near future, the messenger app will replace the ' 1 Year' with the 'Always' option.

With the introduction of the 'always on' will definitely end the noise on the group chat and also, concentrate on more important tasks than constantly glancing at the phone for every annoying notification sounds.

Besides that, WhatsApp is also testing 'Expiring Media' wherein the content will automatically disappear on the receiver's phone. This is akin to the Snapchat feature.

There is also an expiring text message feature as well. The sender can set a timer and once it reaches the receiver and the latter views, the message gets deleted after the expiration of the pre-set time.

However, the expiring media such as photos or videos automatically vanishes soon after the receiver views it.

WhatsApp is testing all the aforementioned features on the Android version as well, and we expect the Facebook-owned company to roll-out the public version in the coming weeks.

