WhatsApp to bring 'QR Code' shortcut to share contacts

WhatsApp, earlier in the year, was reported to be working on a feature that would allow users to add contact information just with QR code scanning, but so far it has not materialized. Now, it may finally come, at least for Android mobiles soon.

Popular WhatsApp community forum, WABetaInfo has claimed that the Facebook-owned company is testing QR Code shortcut. Public testers can check out in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.19.189 update.

With the current interface, the user has to manually fill out a form with first and last name. And, select the country of origin and it will automatically fill the respective country code.

But, soon the user will just have to point the phone's camera on the QR code and add the contact.

Here's how QR Code-based contact sharing feature works:

The upcoming WhatsApp feature is said to be identical to Facebook's Instagram Nametag. Even Snapshot too has similar Snapcode feature.



Once the new feature goes live, WhatsApp will help the user generate QR Code from within the messenger app and the acquaintance can point the camera and voila, the contact details including name (first, middle and last), email ID, URL, home address, office address, birthday and relevant information, gets added into the contact list.

WhatsApp, in a bid to improve the user experience, will bring more new features to its messenger app. It is already testing a feature to share WhatsApp status on Facebook and Instagram.

Also, WhatsApp is working to bring the Payments feature in India. Recently, the company completed the localization of the data centers as per the Reserve Bank of India guidelines, which makes it mandatory for the company offering money transaction services to have local data centers in India. If they have on foreign shores, they have to be shifted to the host country.

