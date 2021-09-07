WhatsApp to end support for these Android phones this November

With more than two billion user-base, WhatsApp is the most popular messenger app. But, staying on top is a very difficult job, rivals such as Telegram and Signal have intensified competition with new features.

WhatsApp also roll-out new features and recent ones include disappearing messages, the option to preview the video, transfer old chat history from iPhone to Samsung phones and more.

However, the software and hardware of the device also play a crucial role in terms of how smoothly the feature works. So, WhatsApp once every year announces to end of support for certain devices.

This time, WhatsApp has revealed it will stop the messenger app support for Android phones with Android Icecream Sandwich 4.0.4 and the older version from November 1, 2021.

With this, thousands of Android phone owners around the world will not be able to receive or send messages, share multi-media content permanently. Android phone owners have been advised to either switch to a supported device or save the chat history. Or else upgrade to the next OS version - Android 4.1.

Going forward, WhatsApp will support only Android 4.1 Android Jelly Bean OS and newer versions.

As far as the Apple iPhones are concerned, WhatsApp will support devices with iOS 10 and newer versions only.

Besides Android and iOS, WhatsApp will also continue to support phones with KaiOS 2.5.1 newer, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2.

