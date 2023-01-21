When Arina met Bholu, the dancing star

Arina was excited as she was attending the Bikaner Festival in Rajasthan for the first time. She had heard a lot about the festival from her cousins who lived in Bikaner.

“It’s organised by the Department of Tourism of the Rajasthan government, every year,” her cousin sister said.

Arina was eager to see the camel race, the camel dance and the camel beauty pageant.

“Mom, will the camel, who is declared the winner, wear a sash?” she asked.

“Wait and watch,” her mother laughed.

This year, the Bikaner Camel Festival was held on January 11 and 12. Arina made her way to the Junagarh Fort from where the colourful parade was going to start. She gushed over the heavily decorated camels, wearing ornamental bridles and colourful saddles, necklaces and anklets.

“The Bikaner Camel Festival celebrates the camel, considered the ship of the desert,” her aunt Meera said. “The desert of Thar is harsh and this sturdy and hardworking camel helps in both transport and agriculture and makes surviving the desert possible.”

“Look at the huge crowds,” Arina exclaimed. The roads were packed with colourfully dressed locals and tourists.

“This festival celebrates the special relationship the people of Rajasthan have with the camel. It also promotes camel breeding and keeps alive the old tradition of training and taming camels,” said her aunt.

A roar went up from the crowd as the festival started with a long procession of camels, all accompanied by their proud owners. They were dressed in traditional clothes, sitting atop their camels, holding a sword.

“The camels look so beautiful,” said Arina, walking at the back of the procession with her family.

The vibrant camel parade had reached the open grounds of the Dr Karni Singh Stadium.

“Now the camel owners will participate in the various competitions,” said her aunt.

Arina approached a young camel. “As you look so sweet and innocent, I’ll call you Bholu.”

“I hope I win the dancing competition,” the young camel said. “I’ve been practising my moves for many days. This is the first time I’m participating, I’m a bit nervous.”

“Good luck,” Arina blew a flying kiss towards Bholu.

“Thank you,” Bholu smiled.

There was a carnival like atmosphere in the air. The noise made conversation difficult. They made their way to the part where the camel milking competition was being held. Men holding a pot milked the line of camels.

Later, they watched the best fur cutting design competition. Soon, it was time for the dancing competition everyone was waiting for. The camels stood on a wooden platform-like-structure, mesmerising the spectators with their dancing.

Arina enjoyed the way Bholu danced like a rockstar. The sound of his anklets filled the air as he showed his moves. A thunderous applause arose from the spectators as Bholu finished his dance. When he was declared a winner, Arina felt as proud as his owner. She smiled as Bholu winked at her. She even posed for a photograph with Bholu.

Arina feasted on the local dishes, especially the ones made from sangri and ker. Though she was a bit hesitant to sample food made from camel milk, she reluctantly ate a little of a yellowish white sweet. “It’s quite good,” she declared much to everyone’s surprise. She even took a sip of the tea her mother was drinking.

The first day came to an end with various local artistes staging a cultural performance to showcase the region’s traditions. Men in vibrant clothes and women in colourful ghagra-cholis swirled and twirled to rustic music.

“Whew, that was a long day,” Arina said as they headed home. “What will happen tomorrow, on day two?” she asked her aunt.

“Day two is reserved for a host of competitions in which locals and tourists participate. Both men and women take part in a tug of war that is really fierce and competitive. Women enjoy a pot race. It’s fun to see them running, carrying a pot on their heads which they hold with one hand. As this festival also attracts tourists from other countries, a turban tying competition is organised for them. Nearby villagers take part in wrestling and kabaddi matches and a camel race,” aunt Meera said.

“I like this festival, but I’m wondering whether the camels like it?” Arina said. “I’m not in favour of animal races. I hope they aren’t being treated badly or getting hurt in any of these events.”

(Rachna is a children’s author and columnist.)