When Mahabali comes visiting...

The whiff of coconut oil with raw banana slices slipped into the hot ‘cheenachatti’ (deep frying pan) woke me from my daydream. I (Anikuttan) started wondering about why Amma (my mother) was frantically chopping vegetables while Ranjani aka Chechi (older sister) asked me to help her clean the house.

“What is the fuss about?” I asked cluelessly.

Chechi quipped, “It’s Onam, you lazyboy! Chittappan, Chittamma and Babumon (our father’s brother and family) are coming over for lunch.”

Back home, in Kerala, Onam was all about the ‘sadya’ (a grand festive meal), wearing new clothes, flower carpet in the front yard and causing mischief with cousins. After moving to Bengaluru, after our father’s job posting, we rarely saw such lavish festivities.

The 10-day long festival, also known as the official festival of Kerala, is often marked by several cultural events — ‘vadamvali’ (tug of war), ‘pulikali’ (tiger dance), ‘athapookalam’ (flower carpet) competitions, and ‘kaikottikali’ (a traditional dance).

Onam is celebrated in Chingam, the first month of the Malayalam calendar — this I knew, because every year Amma and Appa (my father) would repeat this as a chant.

“Why do we celebrate Onam, Chechi?” five-year-old me asked.

“It’s a harvest festival and marks the visit of Mahabali ‘thampuran’ (king) every year,” Chechi said quickly.

“Mahabali who now?” I asked.

“On Onam we observe the story of the appearance of Vishnu’s avatar as Vamana, banishing of Mahabali (a demon king) and his homecoming every year,” added Chechi.

As I lazily picked up my toys, I could feel my eyes shutting close. The tired me mumbled, “But, why was he banished?”

Suddenly a semi-nude man with a pot belly, wearing a ‘kasavu mundu’ (white and yellow-gold dhoti) walked up to me and said, “Honestly, it’s all a big misunderstanding.”

I stared at his huge belly and exclaimed, “Santa?! But, you are early? And why are you not in your red suit? Where’s your beard?”

“Hey hey! I am King Mahabali... you were asking about me. I thought I would come and tell you my story,” he said.

Why is he holding a thatched umbrella inside the house? I wondered. Mahabali was wearing a gold string around his neck and a large crown on his head.

“So, what happened?” I asked, still looking at his tummy.

“You know it’s rude to stare. I didn’t have a pot belly in real life, but kings were commonly shown with one to depict how happy and prosperous their kingdom was,” he said, shaking his head.

He had won all worlds with his reign, Mahabali explained. “The gods resented me, thought I was a prick, and sent Vishnu as the Brahmin avatar Vamanan to teach me a lesson. He asked me for ‘three steps of land’, and I happily agreed. He placed his steps on heaven, earth, and then waited to place his third step. I offered him my head and he stepped on it, and banished me,” he says.

He continued, “I was shocked. But seeing how I was loyal to my word, Vamanan granted me a boon that I could visit my kingdom once a year. Now, I walk around and join the festivities during harvest time.”

“So, what is your favourite part of the festival?” I asked.

“I love the beautiful ‘athapookalam’, especially the ‘thumbapoo’ (white flowers); ‘payasam’ (sweet dish), the snake boat races that happen in Kerala around this season, and the sight of children in new clothes and ladies dressed in the white-and-gold traditional saris,” Mahabali said. The ‘sadya’, which has more than 20 dishes, varying from salt to snacks, side dishes to sweet treats, topped Mahabali’s’ favourites’ list.

My friend Ashok and sister Ananya had said that their family might not prepare a ‘sadya’ this year, since their dad lost his job recently. “I will ask Amma to make some extra goodies for them!” I told Mahabali.

“This is exactly what I want for my people — everyone to love and care for each other,” said Mahabali, with a smile.

As Mahabali spoke more, a song lingered in the background — “Maaveli naadu vaneedum kaalam, Manushyarellarum onnu pole...” (When Mahabali/Maveli ruled the land, Everyone was equal...)

I rubbed my eyes, and realised Mahabali was gone. “Did I doze off again? Was it all a dream?” I wondered.

I ran to the front yard. Amma and Chittamma were sorting flowers. “I hope we have a lot of ‘thumbapoo’. Mahabali loves them,” I said excitedly.

“How do you know that?” asked Amma, puzzled. “I might be young but I have popular friends,” I replied with a wink.