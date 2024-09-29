Why women outlive men

But everyday behavioural differences affect mortality too. Macho Men ignore the odd lump or pain, as it’s not manly to go to hospitals unless there’s a definite medical condition — like blood dripping from a knife stuck in their back.

Wary Women on the other hand feel a faint twinge somewhere, ask their WhatsApp group’s opinions about three alternative doctors, and get the problem fixed by the weekend. The same goes for mental health, and why women’s brains age far more slowly.

A man may bottle up feelings, and stress and mope and brood till he evolves into an axe murderer; a woman will tell five of her best friends over lunch what a jerk her boyfriend is, and return home cured.