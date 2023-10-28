Will artificial intelligence lead to job losses?

Yes:
Pooja Jain, 15
Bengaluru, Karnataka
“The development of full AI could spell the end of the human race” - Stephen Hawking
Artificial Intelligence is the science of making machines that have the ability to think like humans and do things that are considered to be smart and human-like, but at the same time, better than humans. The main goal for AI is to be able to make decisions like humans and outsmart them.
The rapid growth of AI poses a threat of replacing humans in labour-intensive jobs. This is why the pros and cons of AI remain highly debated. Currently, AI can be seen the most in fields like medical science, art, and even literature. It has become the root cause for unemployment and insolence amongst humans.
Many people prefer AI for ‘generating’ art and essays, and this is not a good sign. We need to preserve the magic of human creativity in literature and art. Stephen Hawking once stated that AI is likely to be either the best or the worst thing to happen to humanity. People are becoming more and more lethargic with each passing day because of AI. Almost everything is replaced by AI, for instance, our teachers, doctors, translators, etc.
With how precise AI is in its work, the loss of 47% human workforce to AI remains an estimated figure, according to experts. Humans need to start upskilling and also find new skills to evolve with time.
No:
Ayushi Rai, 9
Bengaluru, Karnataka
Actually, no. There is a common misconception about Artificial Intelligence. People think that AI is as intelligent as humans because it learns and makes decisions faster through the information it consumes.
Artificial Intelligence might help job automation, but it can never replace human intelligence. AI is a technology that tries to imitate how humans feel, act, speak, and decide. Humans have the advantage of emotions, and several jobs require the human touch.
Although there are several negative aspects of AI taking over jobs, ultimately, the control is in the hands of humans. There have been several cases in the past where humans had control over AI tools.
In many cases, AI complements human labour rather than replacing it entirely. It can enhance productivity and decision-making by automating repetitive tasks, freeing up human workers to focus on more complex and creative aspects of their jobs. AI can also create new jobs. It can lead to the development and maintenance of AI systems, which require data scientists, machine learning engineers, and AI researchers. Additionally, AI can open up new opportunities in industries that leverage AI for decision support and improved productivity.
However, it is clear that while AI will replace jobs in the future, it will also create ample opportunities for humans.