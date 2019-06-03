WWDC 19: Apple event timings, how to watch and more

After hosting a glamorous Apple TV+ programme in March, the Cupertino-based company is all geared up for the next big event, Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2019 (June 3-7).

Apple is hosting the WWDC 2019 at McEnery Convention Center and is scheduled to kick-off at 10:00 am PT (10:30 pm IST), June 3 with the keynote presentation by the CEO Tim Cook, followed by senior executives, who will do the briefing on the new features coming in next-gen mobile and computer software.

The company has made arrangements to webcast the entire programme online via the official website so that the fans and developers, who couldn't get the tickets for the event can catch live action on their smart devices.

Here's how to watch the WWDC 2019 event on Windows and Android devices:

Apple fans can live stream the WWDC 2019 event on their Windows-powered PC, provided they have the latest Microsoft Edge browser.

Android mobile owners can also access the stream using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC required).

Here's how to watch WWDC 2019 on Apple devices:

This stream is best experienced on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using Safari on iOS 10 or later; a Mac using Safari on macOS Sierra 10.12 or later

Also, people can stream the WWDC 19 on their Apple TV via AirPlay. But it works only on Apple TV (2nd generation or later) with the latest Apple tvOS software.

What to expect from Apple WWDC 2019:

Apple developers' conclave has always been about focused on software and this year too, it won't be any different.

The company will be announcing key features of the upcoming iOS 13 and in all probability, it will get the system-wide dark mode similar to macOS Mojave. This will not only make the iOS interface refreshing but also add value to the devices' performance, by improving the battery life.

Another feature, which will definitely please the iPhone and iPad users are that iMessage app will get WhatsApp-like interface including the option to add profile pictures, emojis and more.

Also, iOS 13 will get new Digital wellbeing features and also offer more options for parents to control their kids' screen time on Apple devices, such as blocking calls and messages during a particular time slot, so that they can concentrate on studies.

As far as the macOS 10.15 is concerned, it will come with optimisation to improve the performance of the PCs, new iOS-like apps with a redesigned interface such as News+, Screen Time, Siri Shortcuts and new Apple Music app.

Also, another important announcement expected from Apple includes the release of the new Software Development Kit (SDK) for the registered programmers to create cross-platform apps, which can seamlessly work on iPad, MacBooks, and iMacs.

In watchOS 6, Apple is expected to bring separate App Store in the Watch itself, so that the users need not have to install apps from the iPhone and then sync it with smart wearable.

Having already announced new Apple TV app and also new features and shows slated to debut in the coming Fall season, the company is expected to bring improvements in the tvOS 13 for the Apple TV box so that the latter can support more branded smart TVs such as Samsung, LG, Sony, among others.

Apple WWDC 2019 global timings:

San Francisco (U.S.A. – California)-Monday, June 3, 2019, 10:00:00 PDT

New York (U.S.A. - New York)-Monday, June 3, 2019, 13:00:00 EDT

Ottawa (Canada- Ontario)-Monday, June 3, 2019, 13:00:00 EDT

Rio de Janeiro (Brazil – Rio de Janeiro)-Monday, June 3, 2019, 14:00:00 BRT

London (United Kingdom – England)-Monday, June 3, 2019, 18:00:00 BST

Paris (France)-Monday, June 3, 2019, 19:00:00 CEST

Barcelona (Spain)-Monday, June 3, 2019, 19:00:00 CEST

Berlin (Germany)-Monday, June 3, 2019, 19:00:00 CEST

Amsterdam (Netherlands)-Monday, June 3, 2019,19:00:00 CEST

Johannesburg (South Africa)-Monday, June 3, 2019, 19:00:00 SAST

Moscow (Russia)-Monday, June 3, 2019, 20:00:00 MSK

Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates - Abu Dhabi)-Monday, June 3, 2019,21:00:00 GST

Islamabad (Pakistan)-Monday, June 3, 2019, 22:00:00 PKT

New Delhi (India – New Delhi)-Monday, June 3, 2019, 22:30:00 IST

Indonesia (Jakarta)-Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 00:00:00 WIB

Beijing (China - Beijing Municipality)-Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 01:00:00 CST

Taipei (Taiwan)-Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 01:00:00 CST

Hong Kong (Hong Kong)-Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 01:00:00 HKT

Singapore (Singapore)-Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 01:00:00 SGT

Seoul (South Korea)-Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 02:00:00 KST

Tokyo (Japan)-Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 02:00:00 JST

Canberra (Australia - Australian Capital Territory)-Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 03:00:00 AEDT

