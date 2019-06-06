Xiaomi Redmi K20, K20 Pro to debut in India next month

Xiaomi's recently unveiled mid-range model Redmi K20 and the flagship variant Redmi K20 Pro are all set to debut in India in next month.

In the teaser video on Twitter, Manu Kumar Jain, vice president (global), Xiaomi wearing a pair of boxing gloves confirmed that the Redmi K20 series will be launched in six weeks, around mid-July. The message- 'The Flagship Killer 2.0' is clearly indicating that Xiaomi is targeting the recently launched OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, whose predecessors used to proclaim the same tag line.

But with the debut of the OnePlus 6 series in 2018, OnePlus has gone mainstream by breaching into Rs 50,000 price-bracket directly entering niche segment ruled by established players like Samsung and Apple.

With Redmi K20 series, Xiaomi, which is currently a dominant player in the under Rs 25,000 segment, has a good chance to stake claim over the sub-Rs 40,000 category.

For the uninitiated, the Redmi K20 Pro flaunts a 6.39-inch full HD+ AMOLED HDR display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. It also comes with Gorilla Glass 5 shield and 3D glass cover. On the back, it boasts a glossy premium shell with gradient finish.

Under-the-hood, it comes with a powerful 7nm-class Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB/8GB LPDDRX4 RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage (UFS 2.1) and a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support.

The Redmi K20 Pro boasts feature-rich triple camera, 48MP (with Sony IMx586 sensor, F1.85 aperture), 13MP ultra wide angle lens and 8MP telephoto lens on the back. And, a 20MP pop-up selfie camera.

On the other hand, the generic Redmi K20 features pretty much same design language and internal specifications, but differ in two aspects. It houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and support 18W charging.

Rest of the features including the display, battery capacity, and the camera remains the same as the Redmi K20 Pro.

Key specifications of Redmi K20 Pro:

Display: 6.39-inch full HD+ (2340x1080p) AMOLED HDR display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, DC dimming, 91.9 screen-to-body ratio, 3D glass cover

OS: Android Pie-based MIUI 10

Processor: 7nm-class Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core (2.8GHz kryo 485 x 1 + 2.42GHz Kryo 485 x 3 + 1.8GHz Kryo 485 x 4) with Adreno 640 GPU

RAM (LPDDR4X)+ Storage (UFS 2.1): 6GB + 64GB/ 6GB RAM +128GB/ 8GB + 128GB/ 8GB + 256GB

Primary camera: 48MP (with 1/2-inch Sony IMX586, F1.75 aperture,0.8um pixe size, 6P lens) + 8MP telephoto lens (with 1/4-inch OV8856 sensor, F2.4 aperture, 1.12um pixel size, 2 x lossless zoom)+ 13MP 124.8-degree ultra-wide angle lens (with 1/3-inch Samsung S5K3L6,F2.4 aperture, 1.12um pixel size), autolaser focus and LED flash

Front camera: 20MP sensor with F2.2 aperture, 0.8um pixel size

Battery: 4,000mAh with 27W fast charging capability

Add-ons: dual-SIM (type: nano), dual 4G-LTE , in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Qualcomm Aqstic WCD9340 Hi-Fi audio

Colours: Flame Red/Glacier Blue/Carbon Fiber Black

Dimensions & Weight: 156.7 x 74.3 x 8.8 mm & 191g

Key specifications of Redmi K20:

Display: 6.39-inch full HD+ (2340x1080p) AMOLED HDR display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, DC dimming, 91.9 screen-to-body ratio, 3D glass cover

OS: Android Pie-based MIUI 10

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core (2.2GHz core x 2 + 1.8GHz x 6) with Adreno 618 GPU

RAM (LPDDR4X)+ Storage (UFS 2.1): 6GB + 64GB/ 6GB RAM +128GB

Primary camera: 48MP (with 1/2-inch Sony IMX586, F1.75 aperture,0.8um pixe size, 6P lens) + 8MP telephoto lens (with 1/4-inch OV8856 sensor, F2.4 aperture, 1.12um pixel size, 2 x lossless zoom)+ 13MP 124.8-degree ultra-wide angle lens (with 1/3-inch Samsung S5K3L6,F2.4 aperture, 1.12um pixel size), autolaser focus and LED flash

Front camera: 20MP sensor with F2.2 aperture, 0.8um pixel size

Battery: 4,000mAh with 18W fast charging capability

Add-ons: dual-SIM (type: nano), dual 4G-LTE , in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Qualcomm Aqstic WCD9340 Hi-Fi audio

Colours: Carbon Black/Flame Red/Glacier Blue

Dimensions & Weight: 156.7 x 74.3 x 8.8 mm & 191g

