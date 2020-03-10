Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro specs leak ahead of launch

Specifications of the much-awaited Redmi Note 9 Pro have surfaced online sparking excitement among Xiaomi fans in India.

Popular tipsters Ishan Agarwal posted key features of Redmi Note 9 Pro on Twitter, just days ahead of March 12 launch event. As per the tweet, the new device is said to sport a 6.67-inch full HD+ LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display.

Inside, the new Xiaomi phone is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core CPU, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage and a massive 5,020mAh battery, which is enough to keep the device running for more than a day. It also supports 18W charging capability, but there is no word whether this will be a part of the retail package.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it said to sport quad-camera module-- 48MP Main+8MP Ultra-Wide+5MP Macro+ 5MP Depth Camera and on the front, it is said to feature 16MP punch-hole snapper.

The upcoming Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available in two configurations-- 4GB RAM +64GB storage and 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage.

Agarwal also claims that the Redmi Note 9 Pro will be offered in three vibrant colour variants--Aurora Blue, Glacier White and Interstellar Black.

It can be noted that the Snapdragon 720G will come with NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) chipset, which uses the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s geostationary satellites in the Earth's orbit to offer accurate real-time positioning and timing services on mobiles. Currently, there are seven satellites, but ISRO is planning to add four more in the coming years.

The interesting thing about the NavIC is that its location service accuracy is close to 5 to 10 meters compared to GPS, which has around 20-meter range accuracy.

However, there is no word on the generic Redmi Note 9 model. But, it will come with watered down specifications and is likely to be priced around Rs 9,000-Rs 12,000 range.

We will know for sure, what features the Redmi Note 9 series will come with, on March 12.

