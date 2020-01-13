Xiaomi tipped to launch Poco F2 in 2020

In August 2018, Xiaomi launched the sub-brand Poco in India with the unveiling of the flagship F1 mobile. Back then, It was a runaway hit among consumers and the company was rumoured to bring the successor in 2019, but strangely it was put on a back burner. Instead, the Chinese company created Redmi sub-brand and launched the Redmi K20 series, which led to speculation that the Poco brand may have been shelved.

Now, a new report has emerged that the Xiaomi is done with Poco just yet. It has applied for the Poco F2 trademark in China, popular tipster _the_tech_guy citing official registration document (below).

Word on the street is that Poco F2 will have several upgrades both in terms of design and internal hardware to match the current crop of premium phones, but the price is likely to be cost-effective.

Based on the prevailing trends, it is likely to boast a triple camera on the back and the screen might come with a dewdrop notch design for the camera and an in-screen fingerprint sensor at the base. Inside, it might come with Android 10-based MIUI 11, 6GB/8GB RAM and Snapdragon 855 Plus or the latest 865 series.

The recent revelation of the Poco F2's existence will surely incite excitement among Poco F1 fans but will be hoping the launch happens in early 2020 and not in the second half of the year like the predecessor.

